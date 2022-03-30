Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires New Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,706,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,814,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Bank of America began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Blackstone to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.40.

Shares of BX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,717. The firm has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.81 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 715,233 shares of company stock worth $45,925,395. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

