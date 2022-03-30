Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$42.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.33. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$36.54 and a one year high of C$45.29.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$257.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1399996 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.40.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.