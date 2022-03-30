Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $80.66, but opened at $77.28. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $76.93, with a volume of 6,679 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $355,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 526,710 shares of company stock worth $38,529,393 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 3.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.62.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The company’s revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth $177,629,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,352,000 after buying an additional 259,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1,776.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,863,000 after buying an additional 161,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

