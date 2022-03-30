LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Shares Down 2.6%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.81 and last traded at $44.81. 385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNXSF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($72.53) to €63.00 ($69.23) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.66.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.