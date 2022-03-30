Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSEA. Zacks Investment Research cut Landsea Homes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Landsea Homes stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $413.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.17. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landsea Homes will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Frank acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Ho acquired 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $274,151.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 155,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

