Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ LARK opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $134.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.42. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.32%.

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $68,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the third quarter worth $530,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $900,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp (Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

