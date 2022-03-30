Landbox Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, Landbox has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $87,888.86 and $2,888.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00047630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.77 or 0.07186028 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,101.75 or 0.99940208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

