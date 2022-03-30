Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Down to $43.31

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.31, but opened at $41.98. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 624 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 95,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $3,675,885.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 272,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $10,299,681.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and sold 46,077 shares valued at $2,422,749. 23.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

