Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.490-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $67.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

