Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$650 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.80.

NYSE KTB traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,931. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.88. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 55.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

