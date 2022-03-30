Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €30.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €51.50 ($56.59) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.20 ($32.09) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.31 ($42.10).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($31.78) and a one year high of €36.12 ($39.69).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

