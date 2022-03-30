Klimatas (KTS) Price Down 69.9% Over Last Week

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 76.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 69.9% lower against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $3,415.48 and $52.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

