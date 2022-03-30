KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 138.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in KLA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 11,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in KLA by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 42,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.10.

Shares of KLAC traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,208. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

