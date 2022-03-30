Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Posts Earnings Results

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $570.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.87. Kinnate Biopharma has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $32.79.
In other news, insider Richard Thomas Williams purchased 15,000 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 156,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $1,594,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 226,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,635. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on KNTE. Wedbush cut their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.
Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
