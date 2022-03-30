Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $129.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kimberly-Clark has outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been benefiting from its three growth pillars. These include focus on improving its core business in the developed markets, speed up growth of Personal Care segment in developing and emerging markets and enhance digital and e-commerce capacities. Apart from this, the company’s pricing and saving initiatives have been aiding in the face of cost inflation. The company has been battling high input costs for a while. The same persisted in the fourth quarter of 2021, wherein the adjusted operating profit declined year over year, thanks to a rise in input costs to the tune of $530 million. Management anticipates to keep witnessing a tough operating environment, with escalated input cost inflation, supply chain disruption along with pandemic-induced uncertainty in 2022.”

KMB has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.31.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.62. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 305,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,923,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

