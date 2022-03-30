Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) vs. Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Head to Head Review

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Digital Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty $955.04 million 9.64 $628.14 million $5.36 14.72 Digital Realty Trust $4.43 billion 9.27 $1.71 billion $5.92 24.44

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Kilroy Realty. Kilroy Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Kilroy Realty pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Digital Realty Trust pays out 82.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Digital Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Digital Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty 65.77% 11.03% 6.00% Digital Realty Trust 38.60% 10.11% 4.89%

Risk and Volatility

Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kilroy Realty and Digital Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty 0 1 7 0 2.88 Digital Realty Trust 0 5 7 1 2.69

Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.41%. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $167.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.40%. Given Digital Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Realty Trust is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats Kilroy Realty on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kilroy Realty (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle. The company was founded by John B. Kilroy, Sr. in 1947 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.

