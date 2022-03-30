KeyCorp Weighs in on Pure Storage, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Pure Storage in a report released on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Pure Storage stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,454 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Pure Storage by 84.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,556,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Pure Storage by 855.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,195 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1,326.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.