Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,004 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ING Groep by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $15.97.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ING Groep from €15.60 ($17.14) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

