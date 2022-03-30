Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 22,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Grace Lee acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TY opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

Tri-Continental Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

