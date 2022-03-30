Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $669,000 Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 3.28% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AZBL opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

