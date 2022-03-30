Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after buying an additional 199,389 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 185,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 44,683 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 26,901 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley cut NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.66. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

