Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,336,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,968,000 after acquiring an additional 120,196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Qorvo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,203,000 after acquiring an additional 77,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,122,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,714,000 after acquiring an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,876 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.43 and a 200-day moving average of $150.19. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.03 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on QRVO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.74.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

