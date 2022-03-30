Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.51% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 1,366.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 367.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the period.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31.

