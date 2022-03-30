Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,608 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after buying an additional 3,041,113 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 329.9% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,856,000 after buying an additional 1,001,264 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 29.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,285,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,020,000 after buying an additional 753,364 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 222.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 840,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,472,000 after buying an additional 579,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 92.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,176,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,364,000 after buying an additional 566,680 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR stock opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.79. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

