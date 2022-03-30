KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of KemPharm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ KMPH opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KemPharm during the third quarter worth about $1,545,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 88,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the third quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

