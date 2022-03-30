Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,621 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.32.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.97. 70,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,789. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.19. The company has a market cap of $185.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

