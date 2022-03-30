Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Reduces Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRMK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 64,991 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 972,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 108,533 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 263,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 31,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

BRMK stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,965. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

BRMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

