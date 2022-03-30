Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 21,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

FFBC traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.85. 26,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,012. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.05.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

