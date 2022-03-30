Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 460,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after acquiring an additional 49,187 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.30. 1,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,333. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.31. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.