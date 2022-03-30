Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 605 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,416. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,013.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.16.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

