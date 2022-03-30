Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 399 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,404,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.