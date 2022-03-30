Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 2,388 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.45. 8,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,125. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average is $57.13. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $60.29.

