Katherine Cornish-Bowden Acquires 12,000 Shares of CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI) Stock

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Get Rating) insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £600 ($785.96).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust stock traded down GBX 1.44 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 155.56 ($2.04). 51,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,787. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.40. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 132.49 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 164 ($2.15).

Get CC Japan Income & Growth Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a GBX 3.35 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a yield of 2.11%.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.