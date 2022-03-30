Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.93% and a negative net margin of 1,085.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.
Shares of KALA stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $98.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.42.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KALA shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.
About Kala Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.
