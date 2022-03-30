Kairos Minerals Limited (ASX:KAI) Insider Phillip Coulson Purchases 5,849,604 Shares of Stock

Kairos Minerals Limited (ASX:KAI – Get Rating) insider Phillip Coulson bought 5,849,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$163,788.91 ($123,149.56).

The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About Kairos Minerals

Kairos Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration company in Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, nickel, and lithium properties. Its flagship project is the Pilbara gold project, which include the Mt York deposit covering an area of 1,547 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region.

