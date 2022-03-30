K21 (K21) Market Capitalization Tops $13.50 Million

K21 (K21) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, K21 has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar. K21 has a total market capitalization of $13.50 million and approximately $223,454.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K21 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001883 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00035553 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00107462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About K21

K21 is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,187,736 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.