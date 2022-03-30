JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Target Price to $108.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.23.

Shares of PCAR opened at $90.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,028,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

