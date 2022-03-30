JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Trading 2.4% Higher

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.93 and last traded at $87.68. 2,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 33,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.62.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average is $88.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBMC. 55I LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 650.1% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 51,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 44,773 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 25,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 19,230 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter.

