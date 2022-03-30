JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) received a €74.00 ($81.32) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 92.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on JOST Werke in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($78.02) price target on JOST Werke in a research note on Monday.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

Shares of JST stock opened at €38.35 ($42.14) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €42.38 and its 200 day moving average is €47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JOST Werke has a 1-year low of €35.45 ($38.96) and a 1-year high of €57.80 ($63.52). The company has a market cap of $571.42 million and a P/E ratio of 11.91.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.