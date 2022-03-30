John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Up 98.4% in March

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
