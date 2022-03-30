John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Up 98.4% in March

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 253,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.