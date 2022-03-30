JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s current price.
GPMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
GPMT opened at $11.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $615.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.39.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)
Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
