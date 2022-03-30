JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s current price.

GPMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

GPMT opened at $11.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $615.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.