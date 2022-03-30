Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:JEF opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

