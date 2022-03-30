Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €75.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($82.42) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($75.82) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €65.50 ($71.98).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €55.20 ($60.66) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €44.50 ($48.90) and a fifty-two week high of €67.66 ($74.35). The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion and a PE ratio of 34.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

