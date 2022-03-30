Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 341,098 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,098 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.92% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $55,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 33,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 60,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 47,209 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,643. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.58. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

