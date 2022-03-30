Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 26,725 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,725 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Clorox worth $18,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 28.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Clorox by 8.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.81. 4,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,597. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $196.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.95 and a 200 day moving average of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $149.25.

Clorox Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.