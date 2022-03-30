Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $24,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after buying an additional 678,097 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,770,000 after purchasing an additional 580,099 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,166,000 after purchasing an additional 370,592 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,232,000 after purchasing an additional 323,623 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.09.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $7.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.42 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.94.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

