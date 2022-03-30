Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $20,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after buying an additional 3,827,984 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,741 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,357,575,000 after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $113,916,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.70.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.44. 4,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,863. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.02 and its 200-day moving average is $139.21. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

