Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $21,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after buying an additional 909,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,356,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,982,000 after buying an additional 128,195 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after buying an additional 66,493 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,883.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 647,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 647,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,043,000 after buying an additional 61,092 shares during the last quarter.

VFH traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $95.89. 2,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.84. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

