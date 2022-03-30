Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $49.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,380 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $49,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,532,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 490,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 350,061 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,540,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,611,000 after purchasing an additional 289,690 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,823,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,732,000.

PFF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.33. 32,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,070,771. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $39.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

