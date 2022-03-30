Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $18,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock traded down $9.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $699.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $651.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $744.76. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $558.77 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $898.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

